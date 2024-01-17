Falcons interview Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh for coaching vacancy

By MICHAEL ROTHSTEIN

The Atlanta Falcons are making inquiries of the biggest names available this head-coaching cycle.

The Falcons announced Tuesday that they had completed an interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, a day after sitting down with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Harbaugh and Belichick are the most accomplished NFL coaches on the circuit — and Harbaugh has won everywhere he has coached.

Harbaugh, 60, has been at Michigan since 2015, winning the national championship earlier this month and three straight Big Ten titles. He is 86-25 in games he has coached with the Wolverines — he was suspended twice this past season during Michigan’s run to the national title — and his team has won at least 12 games in each of the past three campaigns.

Prior to Michigan, he coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, going 44-19-1 with two NFC West titles, three playoff appearances, three trips to the NFC Championship Game and one Super Bowl berth — which resulted in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother, John Harbaugh, in Super Bowl XLVII.

Jim Harbaugh never finished a season under .500 during his NFL tenure.

Harbaugh spent four years at Stanford, reviving a beleaguered program and eventually finishing with a 29-21 record — including a 12-1 season and a No. 4 final ranking with the Cardinal in 2010. While there, he helped develop future No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck in 2009 and 2010. Harbaugh also went 29-6 at San Diego, winning back-to-back Pioneer League titles.

He is the seventh coach to interview with the Falcons to replace Arthur Smith, who was fired Jan. 8 after three seasons on the job. Harbaugh joins Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and assistant head coach Anthony Weaver, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Niners defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and Belichick as candidates for the role.

This is Harbaugh’s second known interview. He also spoke with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

