Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2024 at 12:03 am

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 15:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Plano East, 24-0; 2. Round Rock Stony Point, 23-1; 3. North Crowley, 21-3; 4. Humble Atascocita, 21-6; 5. Beaumont United, 23-1; 6. Allen, 23-4; 7. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 21-3; 8. SA Northside Brennan, 20-4; 9. Fort Bend Clements, 22-0; 10. Katy Seven Lakes, 25-2; 11. Lewisville, 22-1; 12. Lake Travis, 23-3; 13. South Grand Prairie, 21-5; 14. Alvin Shadow Creek, 20-2; 15. Schertz Clemens, 19-6; 16. Cypress Ranch, 19-6; 17. Cypress Falls, 18-3; 18. Buda Johnson, 20-5; 19. Austin Westlake, 18-7; 20. New Braunfels, 22-3; 21. Keller, 18-5; 22. Waxahachie, 14-8; 23. Houston Bellaire, 19-6; 24. Killeen Harker Heights, 17-7; 25. The Woodlands College Park, 24-4.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 16-5; 2. SA Veterans Memorial, 26-1; 3. Fort Bend Marshall, 22-2; 4. EP Chapin, 21-4; 5. Dallas White, 17-4; 6. Amarillo, 22-4; 7. Leander Rouse, 18-7; 8. Mansfield Summit, 18-7; 9. Frisco Lone Star, 20-3; 10. Argyle, 21-3; 11. Amarillo Palo Duro, 16-4; 12. Mansfield Timberview, 20-6; 13. Boerne Champion, 22-3; 14. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 23-2; 15. Lewisville The Colony, 19-4; 16. Longview, 22-2; 17. Waco University, 20-4; 18. Mount Pleasant, 19-6; 19. Killeen Shoemaker, 20-6; 20. Belton, 22-3; 21. SA Southwest, 21-3; 22. CC Veterans Memorial, 17-8; 23. SA Wagner, 15-8; 24. Killeen Ellison, 19-5; 25. Frisco Heritage, 15-9.

Class 4A

1. FW Eastern Hills, 18-4; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 12-9; 3. Canyon Randall, 20-3; 4. Dallas Carter, 19-4; 5. Houston Washington, 15-3; 6. Silsbee, 16-9; 7. Stafford, 23-4; 8. Alvin Iowa Colony, 12-14; 9. Kennedale, 19-3; 10. Krum, 22-3; 11. Anna, 10-11; 12. Lubbock Estacado, 13-7; 13. Hamshire Fannett, 19-6; 14. Bishop, 18-9; 15. Houston Mickey Leland, 12-5; 16. Canyon, 12-7; 17. Canyon West Plains, 14-7; 18. Boerne, 20-5; 19. Tyler Chapel Hill, 16-4; 20. Celina, 14-9; 21. Dallas Pinkston, 12-12; 22. Burkburnett, 16-7; 23. La Vernia, 24-0; 24. Sinton, 11-14; 25. Dallas Lincoln, 10-12.

Class 3A

1. Hitchcock, 19-3; 2. Dallas Madison, 12-10; 3. Shallowater, 20-2; 4. SA Cole, 18-9; 5. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 24-1; 6. Hooks, 20-1; 7. Kountze, 22-4; 8. Ponder, 21-6; 9. Brock, 18-8; 10. Holliday, 21-2; 11. Poth, 12-4; 12. Westwood, 16-5; 13. Tatum, 16-8; 14. Orangefield, 23-3; 15. Childress, 17-6; 16. Paradise, 16-9; 17. Mexia, 16-10; 18. Palmer, 20-2; 19. Brownfield, 18-6; 20. Wall, 16-7; 21. Marion, 16-5; 22. WF City View, 11-9; 23. Lorena, 14-9; 24. CC London, 14-11; 25. Santa Gertrudis, 14-9.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 19-4; 2. Martins Mill, 19-4; 3. Beckville, 14-6; 4. Big Lake Reagan County, 17-6; 5. New Home, 19-4; 6. Floydada, 16-6; 7. Thorndale, 21-3; 8. Hawkins, 21-1; 9. Mumford, 18-10; 10. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 17-6; 11. La Rue La Poynor, 15-8; 12. Shelbyville, 17-5; 13. Honey Grove, 18-4; 14. Nocona, 14-10; 15. Poolville, 21-4; 16. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 13-10; 17. Timpson, 5-4; 18. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 15-9; 19. Grapeland, 15-10; 20. Evadale, 14-12; 21. Farwell, 14-9; 22. Marlin, 7-4; 23. Tolar, 9-12; 24. Wellington, 13-6; 25. SA Lee Academy, 19-2.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 20-4; 2. Jayton, 22-3; 3. Benjamin, 10-0; 4. Texline, 19-4; 5. Perrin Whitt, 24-2; 6. Gordon, 9-4; 7. Brookeland, 17-7; 8. Dodd City, 17-7; 9. Nazareth, 8-11; 10. Huckabay, 15-11; 11. Slidell, 17-7; 12. Richards, 13-6; 13. Fayetteville, 18-4; 14. Wildorado, 22-2; 15. Eula, 18-3; 16. Knox City, 18-2; 17. Lasara, 10-8; 18. Tilden McMullen County, 19-7; 19. Knippa, 15-6; 20. Rocksprings, 16-3; 21. Mertzon Irion County, 13-7; 22. Garden City, 10-6; 23. Electra, 20-4; 24. Imperial Buena Vista, 17-5; 25. Gail Borden County, 14-6.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Houston Christian, 22-4; 2. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 20-7; 4. SA Antonian Prep, 19-6; 3. Plano John Paul II, 19-7; 5. Houston St. John’s, 19-6; 6. Addison Greenhill, 22-2; 7. Dallas St. Mark’s, 17-6; 8. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 19-7; 9. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 13-11; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 16-10.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michael’s, 26-1; 2. Midland Christian, 22-4; 3. The Woodlands Christian, 18-6; 4. Houston Second Baptist, 17-7; 5. FW Southwest Christian, 19-8; 6. Grapevine Faith Christian, 19-9; 7. SA TMI Episcopal, 13-15; 8. SA Christian, 23-6; 9. SA St. Anthony, 13-11; 10. FW Christian, 17-11.

TAPPS 4A

1. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 17-8; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 22-5; 3. Colleyville Covenant, 17-4; 4. Carrollton Prince of Peace, 15-10; 5. Arlington Grace, 17-8; 6. Austin Hill Country, 19-2; 7. McKinney Christian, 15-9; 8. Austin Brentwood Christian, 13-10; 9. The Woodlands Legacy, 12-1; 10. Boerne Geneva, 17-5.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 13-10; 2. Houston Westbury Christian, 12-13; 3. Waco Live Oak Classical, 22-3; 4. Lubbock Christian, 13-6; 5. Marble Falls Faith, 16-8; 6. Waco Bishop Reicher, 18-5; 7. Bishop Gorman, 21-4; 8. New Braunfels Christian, 15-8; 9. Houston Lutheran North, 9-7; 10. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 14-5.

TAPPS 2A

1. FW Bethesda Christian, 22-7; 2. Crowley Nazarene Christian, 16-3; 3. Dallas First Baptist, 15-9; 4. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 21-1; 5. Galveston O’Connell, 15-9; 6. Garland Christian, 8-3; 7. FW Christian Life, 12-5; 8. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 21-6; 9. Amarillo Ascension, 13-0; 10. Abilene Christian, 13-15.

TAPPS 1A

1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 7-6; 2. Alamo Macedonian, 21-2; 3. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 10-5; 4. San Angelo Cornerstone, 12-3; 5. Spring Founders Christian, 14-11; 6. Edinburg Harvest, 18-7; 7. Kingwood Covenant, 11-5; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 5-4; 9. Longview St. Mary’s Catholic, 6-3; 10. Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian, 15-3.

___

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Duncanville, 22-3; 2. Lewisville Hebron, 24-2; 3. Fort Bend Austin, 23-1; 4. SA Northside Clark, 22-2; 5. DeSoto, 15-5; 6. Humble Summer Creek, 23-3; 7. Cypress Springs, 20-2; 8. South Grand Prairie, 19-3; 9. SA Northside Brennan, 21-3; 10. Converse Judson, 22-5; 11. Hurst Bell, 25-1; 12. Pearland, 25-4; 13. Austin Westlake, 19-4; 14. Langham Creek, 22-3; 15. Fort Bend Hightower, 21-3; 16. Denton Braswell, 21-3; 17. Cibolo Steele, 20-8; 18. FW Boswell, 25-4; 19. Southlake Carroll, 22-5; 20. Edinburg, 26-2; 21. Sheldon King, 21-5; 22. Allen, 21-6; 23. Wolfforth Frenship, 24-3; 24. Katy Tompkins, 24-5; 25. SA Northside Brandeis, 21-8.

Class 5A

1. Mansfield Timberview, 28-1; 2. Frisco Liberty, 20-7; 3. Amarillo, 26-4; 4. SA Wagner, 17-5; 5. Argyle, 25-3; 6. Lamar Fulshear, 19-5; 7. Leander Glenn, 24-2; 8. Lubbock Monterey, 23-5; 9. Liberty Hill, 27-1; 10. McKinney North, 19-10; 11. White Settlement Brewer, 22-4; 12. Killeen Chaparral, 19-5; 13. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 19-7; 14. Georgetown, 20-5; 15. Comal Pieper, 21-5; 16. SA Harlandale, 24-5; 17. SA McCollum, 23-2; 18. Princeton, 18-9; 19. Dallas White, 21-3; 20. Amarillo Tascosa, 20-4; 21. Manvel, 23-6; 22. Richmond Randle, 18-8; 23. La Joya Palmview, 24-5; 24. Buda Hays, 21-8; 25. Lubbock Cooper, 18-8.

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 24-3; 2. Waco La Vega, 21-8; 3. Levelland, 25-2; 4. Sunnyvale, 25-2; 5. Seminole, 22-4; 6. Fredericksburg, 22-4; 7. Decatur, 21-5; 8. Canyon Randall, 17-6; 9. Canyon, 17-6; 10. Boerne, 23-4; 11. Waco Connally, 22-8; 12. Krum, 21-5; 13. Dallas Lincoln, 18-3; 14. Brownsboro, 21-5; 15. Madisonville, 20-4; 16. Hardin Jefferson, 18-10; 17. Silsbee, 21-3; 18. Stephenville, 18-8; 19. Canton, 21-5; 20. Cuero, 26-3; 21. Navasota, 23-3; 22. Bridgeport, 19-8; 23. Burnet, 21-7; 24. Frisco Panther Creek, 20-10; 25. EP Riverside, 23-1.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 21-2; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 22-2; 3. Emory Rains, 23-2; 4. Winnsboro, 21-6; 5. Idalou, 20-5; 6. Lorena, 20-5; 7. Hitchcock, 16-4; 8. Wall, 15-6; 9. Brock, 16-8; 10. Franklin, 23-5; 11. Malakoff, 21-2; 12. Tatum, 19-1; 13. Comanche, 20-2; 14. Paradise, 17-7; 15. Ponder, 22-6; 16. Spearman, 16-4; 17. West, 21-1; 18. Jourdanton, 21-5; 19. Hooks, 20-5; 20. Lytle, 17-7; 21. SA Cole, 21-7; 22. Lufkin Pineywoods, 18-3; 23. Hallettsville, 19-4; 24. Bells, 18-5; 25. Columbus, 14-6.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 24-3; 2. Tenaha, 24-5; 3. Farwell, 22-3; 4. Martins Mill, 21-4; 5. Panhandle, 20-5; 6. Nocona, 22-3; 7. New Home, 18-7; 8. Clarendon, 21-1; 9. Goldthwaite, 23-3; 10. Shiner, 23-2; 11. Wellington, 18-5; 12. Christoval, 20-7; 13. Bremond, 19-0; 14. Ozona, 22-4; 15. Cisco, 20-4; 16. Flatonia, 23-4; 17. Douglass, 17-5; 18. Frost, 20-4; 19. Johnson City, 22-3; 20. Muenster, 20-6; 21. Jewett Leon, 20-4; 22. San Saba, 15-5; 23. Frankston, 14-4; 24. Skidmore-Tynan, 19-8; 25. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 19-8.

Class 1A

1. Turkey Valley, 22-2; 2. Newcastle, 21-1; 3. Rocksprings, 24-4; 4. Eula, 22-4; 5. Nazareth, 14-10; 6. Throckmorton, 20-2; 7. Whiteface, 22-4; 8. Richland Springs, 23-6; 9. Gordon, 19-8; 10. Eden, 18-5; 11. Graford, 20-5; 12. Whitharral, 20-4; 13. Gorman, 24-4; 14. Dodd City, 18-7; 15. Gail Borden County, 17-4; 16. McLean, 19-3; 17. Tilden McMullen County, 19-5; 18. Menard, 18-4; 19. Garden City, 18-6; 20. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 17-8; 21. Neches, 15-7; 22. Jayton, 16-10; 23. Huckabay, 19-9; 24. Mertzon Irion County, 14-7; 25. Hermleigh, 14-7.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. SA Antonian, 24-7; 2. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 21-4; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 17-11; 4. Houston Kinkaid, 20-2; 5. Dallas Ursuline, 14-8; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 21-3; 7. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 12-9; 8. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 20-4; 9. Plano John Paul II, 13-15; 10. Houston The Village, 19-8.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 23-3; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 21-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 18-9; 4. SA Christian, 16-5; 5. Argyle Liberty Christian, 12-15; 6. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 16-7; 7. FW Christian, 13-15; 8. Midland Christian, 14-8; 9. Brownsville St. Joseph, 17-7; 10. FW Southwest Christian, 11-7.

TAPPS 4A

1. FW Lake Country Christian, 22-2; 2. Arlington Grace Prep, 18-5; 3. Boerne Geneva, 20-3; 4. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 13-9; 5. League City Bay Area Christian, 14-5; 6. CC Incarnate Word, 25-6; 7. Bullard Brook Hill, 17-8; 8. The Woodlands Legacy, 12-9; 9. Dallas Christian, 7-5; 10. Waco Vanguard, 13-6.

TAPPS 3A

1. Lubbock Christian, 17-8; 2. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 22-3; 3. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 17-5; 4. Bryan Brazos Christian, 16-8; 5. SA Lutheran, 13-15; 6. Waco Live Oak Classical, 12-8; 7. Dallas Yavneh, 8-5; 8. Kennedale Fellowship, 14-6; 9. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 12-12; 10. Round Rock Christian, 14-7.

TAPPS 2A

1. Dallas First Baptist, 18-3; 2. Lubbock Southcrest, 13-5; 3. Bryan St. Joseph, 14-3; 4. Conroe Covenant, 12-11; 5. Red Oak Ovilla, 11-4; 6. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 9-7; 7. Shiner St Paul, 10-6; 8. Austin Waldorf, 12-5; 9. Bryan Allen, 8-7; 10. FW Mercy Cultural, 9-3.

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 31-1; 2. Prosper Prestonwood North, 18-10; 3. Sherman Texoma Christian, 15-7; 4. Longview Christian Heritage, 11-5; 5. Fredericksburg Heritage, 8-3; 6. Amarillo Accelerate, 8-8; 7. Mission Juan Diego, 6-3; 8. Athens Christian Prep, 8-5; 9. Cypress Covenant, 4-3; 10. Waxahachie Prep, 6-6.

Go Back