City of Tyler offices open Wednesday

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2024 at 6:20 pm

TYLER — With road conditions improving, City of Tyler offices will open Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, Monday trash collections will resume, and Tuesday collections will resume on Thursday of this week. Monday and Tuesday recycling routes will resume on Wednesday, and crews will continue to collect until the backlog is complete. Residents are advised to leave both trash and recycling carts out until collected.

