23-year-old dead after fiery wreck

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2024 at 1:20 pm
CHEROKEE COUNTY – 23-year-old dead after fiery wreckOur news colleagues at KETK report a Jacksonville man is dead after a wreck in Cherokee County on Sunday. According to a preliminary crash report from DPS, a 2017 Chevrolet pickup was going north on SH 135 on Sunday at 3 a.m. roughly six miles northeast of Troup. The pickup reportedly “failed to drive in a single lane,” veering into the southbound lane before hitting a ditch and catching fire. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Miguel Mendez from Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the scene.



