US carries out new airstrike against Houthis in Yemen

Yemeni protestors loyal to the Houthi movement march as they participate in a protest held against Israel's ongoing war on Gaza. CREDIT: Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. has carried out another airstrike targeting a Houthi missile facility in Yemen, according to a U.S. official.

Tomahawk missiles were used to strike at the site that housed anti-ship missile cruise missiles being used in the Houthis attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the official said.

On Thursday night, the U.S. and United Kingdom used Tomahawk missiles and fighter aircraft to strike at nearly 30 Houthi locations associated with the Houthi drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping.

The U.S. carried out a second night of retaliatory strikes on Friday night following a Houthi missile attack on a commercial that failed after the missile landed in the ocean.

News of the new airstrike was first reported by Reuters.

