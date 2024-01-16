Today is Tuesday January 16, 2024
ktbb logo


US carries out new airstrike against Houthis in Yemen

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2024 at 12:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Yemeni protestors loyal to the Houthi movement march as they participate in a protest held against Israel's ongoing war on Gaza. CREDIT: Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. has carried out another airstrike targeting a Houthi missile facility in Yemen, according to a U.S. official.

Tomahawk missiles were used to strike at the site that housed anti-ship missile cruise missiles being used in the Houthis attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the official said.

On Thursday night, the U.S. and United Kingdom used Tomahawk missiles and fighter aircraft to strike at nearly 30 Houthi locations associated with the Houthi drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping.

The U.S. carried out a second night of retaliatory strikes on Friday night following a Houthi missile attack on a commercial that failed after the missile landed in the ocean.

News of the new airstrike was first reported by Reuters.

This is a developing story, Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC