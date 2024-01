Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann charged with murdering fourth woman

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2024 at 10:22 am

(NEW YORK) -- Prosecutors in Suffolk County, New York, have charged alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann with murdering Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who disappeared in 2007 while working as an escort, linking him to her death through DNA and other evidence.

