Today is Tuesday January 16, 2024
Nikki Haley says she will only debate Donald Trump or Joe Biden

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2024 at 8:57 am
Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a caucus night watch party in West Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- After former President Donald Trump dominated the Iowa caucuses, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in a statement Tuesday that she will only debate Trump or President Joe Biden.

"We've had five great debates in this campaign," Haley said in the statement. "Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it."

Haley's statement came after a disappointing defeat in Iowa's caucuses where she came in third with about 19% of the vote -- behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 21% and Trump with 51%.

Trump has not participated in any of the GOP debates so far.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



