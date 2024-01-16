Today is Tuesday January 16, 2024
ktbb logo


Man fatally shot on Brooklyn subway while trying to break up fight: Police

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2024 at 5:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A man who was fatally shot aboard a Brooklyn subway may have been attempting to be a peacemaker during a fight between two other men, the New York City Police Department said.

Richard Henderson was shot on Sunday in the train car somewhere west of the Rockaway Avenue station, six stops away from where he was found by police who were responding to the incident. Henderson later died at the hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made and a suspect is still at large, police said.

Henderson appears to have been the peacemaker in a dispute between two other men over loud music when he was shot, police said.

Henderson may not have even been the intended target and the gunman may have instead been firing in the direction of the man he was arguing with, striking Henderson instead, police said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC