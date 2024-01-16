Police hunting suspect who lit man on fire in broad daylight just a mile away from US Capitol

(WASHINGTON) -- Police in Washington, D.C. are looking for a suspect who lit another man on fire in broad daylight just a mile north of the United States Capitol, police say.

The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 3:05 p.m. when detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division say that the suspect “poured liquid on the victim at the intersection of North Capitol Street and P Street Northwest.”

“The suspect then ignited the liquid,” authorities said. “The suspect then ran off.”

Police have not released a potential motive in the attack or said if the two individuals knew each other but the victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

The identities of the two individuals involved has also not yet been made public by authorities in Washington, D.C.

“The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia,” police said in a statement following the incident.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

