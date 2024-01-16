Scoreboard roundup — 1/15/24

Scoreboard roundup — 1/15/24Posted/updated on: January 16, 2024 at 5:05 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 124, Houston 115
Dallas 125, New Orleans 120
Detroit 129, Washington 117
Orlando 98, New York 94
Atlanta 109, San Antonio 99
Memphis 116, Golden State 107
Cleveland 109, Chicago 91
Boston 105, Toronto 96
Miami 96 Brooklyn 95 (OT)
Utah 132, Indiana 105
LA Lakers 112, Oklahoma City 105
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Buffalo 3, San Jose 0
Pittsburgh 3, Seattle 0
Columbus 4, Vancouver 3 (SO)
Boston 3, New Jersey 0
Anaheim 5, Florida 4 (OT)
Los Angeles 5, Carolina 2
Vegas 4, Nashville 1
Minnesota 5, NY Islanders 0
Montreal 4, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Buffalo 31, Pittsburgh 17
Tampa Bay 32, Philadelphia 9
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette 87, Villanova 74
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.