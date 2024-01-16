Scoreboard roundup — 1/15/24

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 124, Houston 115

Dallas 125, New Orleans 120

Detroit 129, Washington 117

Orlando 98, New York 94

Atlanta 109, San Antonio 99

Memphis 116, Golden State 107

Cleveland 109, Chicago 91

Boston 105, Toronto 96

Miami 96 Brooklyn 95 (OT)

Utah 132, Indiana 105

LA Lakers 112, Oklahoma City 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 3, San Jose 0

Pittsburgh 3, Seattle 0

Columbus 4, Vancouver 3 (SO)

Boston 3, New Jersey 0

Anaheim 5, Florida 4 (OT)

Los Angeles 5, Carolina 2

Vegas 4, Nashville 1

Minnesota 5, NY Islanders 0

Montreal 4, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Buffalo 31, Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 32, Philadelphia 9

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette 87, Villanova 74

