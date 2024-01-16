Dangerously cold temps continue to blast much of the US

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2024 at 4:01 am

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dangerously cold wind chills are continuing to affect much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest, with wind chills below minus 30 degrees being recorded Tuesday in many parts of the central U.S. About 110,000 U.S. homes and businesses were without power late Monday, the bulk of them in Oregon after widespread outages that started Saturday. Classes were canceled Tuesday for students in Portland and other major cities including Chicago, Denver, Dallas and Fort Worth. The storms and frigid temperatures were affecting everything from air travel to NFL playoffs games to Iowa’s presidential caucuses, and were also the cause of several deaths around the country.

Air travelers across the country experienced delays and cancellations. The flight tracking service FlightAware reported about 2,900 cancellations Monday within, into or out of the United States.

Temperatures are expected to moderate midweek but a new surge of colder air is forecast to drop south over the Northern Plains and Midwest, reaching the Deep South by the end of the week.

