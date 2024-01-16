Bills, Steelers fans dig through snow to find seats in stands

January 16, 2024

By ALAINA GETZENBERG

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The impact of the storm that caused the wild-card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers to be rescheduled to Monday was visible throughout the stands as many fans dug their way through snow to the seats.

The playing field was completely cleared of snow — as were the parking lots, although a shuttle was provided as an option to get fans to the game.

A majority of the seats remained covered in snow when the stadium opened for fans at 2:30 p.m., but most of the walkways were accessible, with that having become the priority once it was clear all the snow would not be able to be removed from the seats.

Some fans used shovels from guest services to find their way to their seats, while others used pieces of cardboard to dig out the snow. Some walked through the snow to clear a pathway in a particular row. Snow remained in parts of all three decks of the stadium, with many fans beginning to clear snow as they made their way to their seats. Many sat on pieces of cardboard for a dry surface, but a number of fans were standing as things got underway.

With a significant amount of snow remaining in the stands, snowballs being thrown onto the field during the game seems inevitable.

Sunshine and a blue sky were over Highmark Stadium for some of the time leading up to the game before transitioning to a gray sky. Winds remain a concern for the game, with wind gusts up to 15 mph expected to go along with temperatures in the teens, per the National Weather Service. As announced in the press box before the game, it will feel like it’s about 4 degrees.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick warmed up for the game sleeveless, and Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady did his usual laps around the field wearing shorts.

The artificial turf field was completely cleared of snow by the time teams went out to warm up, thanks to a tarp having covered the turf during the storm and the equipment, including tractors, used to remove any lingering snow leading up to kickoff. Over 2 feet of snow fell in Orchard Park due to lake effect snow over the weekend that led to the game being pushed back from 1 p.m. ET on Sunday to 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Some shovelers were able to walk to the stadium Sunday, but once travel bans in the region began to lift, shovelers were asked to come to the stadium Sunday evening and into Monday to help clear the seats in the stadium along with members of the Bills’ staff. They were paid $20 per hour.

The Bills reminded fans attending Monday’s game to “please dress appropriately for the cold weather including waterproof boots and pants.”

