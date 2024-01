Vivek Ramaswamy ends 2024 campaign after disappointing in Iowa

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 10:21 pm

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(DES MOINES, IOWA) -- Vivek Ramaswamy is ending his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday night after a disappointing result in Iowa's Republican caucuses despite spending months in the state trying to woo voters, a spokeswoman confirmed to ABC News

