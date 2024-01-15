Today is Monday January 15, 2024
75th Emmys: ‘Black Bird’’s Paul Walter Hauser wins Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 9:01 pm
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paul Walter Hauser can add Emmy winner to his resume. The actor took home the award for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role of convicted serial killer Larry Hall in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird. 

After acknowledging the cast of Grey’s Anatomy who presented the award, telling them, “my wife loves your show,” he gave a shout out to his fellow nominees, sharing “that’s a talent pool if I ever saw one.”

Hauser then proceeded to rap his acceptance speech, which included a mention of the show’s creator Dennis Lehane and costar Taron Egerton, noting, “their talent could move boulders, if I look tall it’s cause I’m standing on both of their shoulders.”

He also gave a shout out to the late actor Ray Liotta, his Black Bird co-star who was also nominated in the category, sharing, “to the Rolex Ray Liotta, we’re down here wearing Fossils.”

Hauser certainly had some stiff competition in the category. In addition to Liotta, his fellow nominees included Murray Bartlett for Welcome to Chippendales, Richard Jenkins for DahmerMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Joseph Lee for Beef, Young Mazino for Beef and Jesse Plemons for Love & Death.

