Explosions reported near US Consulate in Iraq; Iran claims responsibility

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 3:59 pm
(ERBIL, Iraq) -- Several explosions were reported near the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq, an Iraqi security source told ABC News.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps quickly took responsibility for targeting and destroying what it said was the Mossad headquarters in Erbil, Iraq. Mossad is the national intelligence agency for Israel.

The IRGC said it used ballistic missiles in the attack.

Coalition forces also shot down three drones near Erbil airport in Iraq, the source said. There were no human losses among the coalition forces or American forces in the bombing of Erbil, an Iraqi security source told ABC News.

Air traffic has stopped in Erbil, an Iraqi security source said, and the source stated that the bombing was very violent.

The source said eight locations were targeted near the U.S. Consulate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



