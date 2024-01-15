Today is Monday January 15, 2024
City of Tyler offices closed Tuesday

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 4:27 pm
City of Tyler offices closed TuesdayTYLER – Due to extreme cold and worsening road conditions, non-emergency City offices for the City of Tyler will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 16. In a press release, officials say this is to comply with ERCOT’s request to conserve energy. Also closed will be the front lobbies of the Ferguson Street and Faulkner Park Police Stations and property returns and the Property and Evidence Unit. Weather permitting, all departments including Transit and Paratransit, will return to regular operations on Wednesday. City officials also say that trash collection for Monday and Tuesday are backlogged and will resume Wednesday. They ask that residents leave both trash and recycling carts out until they are dumped. Emergency services continue at full strength as needed.
 



