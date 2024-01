Boil water notice for Overton

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 pm

OVERTON – The City of Overton announced on Monday afternoon that they are under a boil water notice. According to our news partner KETK, city officials say that there is a problem with the city’s water recall system which is being worked on. Experts say that water be should brought to a rolling boil for two minutes before use, also bottled water may be used for consumption as well.

Go Back