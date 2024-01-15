Injured restaurant worker brings lawsuit against Sandman Hotel

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 2:59 pm

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram says a Dallas County judge has signed a temporary restraining order preventing cleanup of debris at the Sandman Signature Hotel for seven days to preserve evidence due to a lawsuit from a Musume restaurant employee injured in Monday’s explosion in downtown Fort Worth. José Mira from Dallas filed his lawsuit, which alleges gross negligence on the part of the hotel, restaurant and Atmos Energy, in Dallas County Court on Friday, his lawyers said Saturday in a news release. Mira is suing Atmos Energy Corporation, Musume restaurant and the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel along with the companies that own and manage the hotel — Northland Properties Corporation and Sandman Management Inc.

After the explosion, the 49-year-old restaurant employee was hospitalized with breathing difficulty and a traumatic head injury, according to the release. Mira told the Star-Telegram on Monday afternoon that he had to climb out of the rubble from the basement-level restaurant. He was covered in dust and had a visible cut on his arm. “Everything fell, the walls, the floor, everything,” he said. “It’s a miracle I’m alive.” According to the release, Mira complained to the management about an “intense smell of natural gas, to the point of burning his eyes” around 2 p.m., about an hour and a half before the explosion. Management told him “that the smell had been noticed since the morning,” according to the suit.

Go Back