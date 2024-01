UT Tyler closed for Jan. 16th

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 12:27 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has announced that they will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to forecasted weather and road conditions. In a release, the university announced that this closing will effect the main campus, Longview University Center and the Palestine Campus. Residence Life and Student Engagement are teaming up to provide food service and snack boxes/bags for residential students.

