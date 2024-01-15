Migrant mother, two children drown; Rep. Henry Cuellar blames Texas policy

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 11:46 am

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports a senior congressman from South Texas is laying the blame for the drowning deaths of a migrant mother and two children near a sealed-off park in Eagle Pass along the U.S.-Mexico border at the feet of state officials whom he accused of refusing to allow federal agents to try a rescue. “Border Patrol personnel were forced out of Shelby Park earlier this week by the Texas National Guard under order of Governor (Greg) Abbott,” U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, said in a statement Saturday. “In this situation, the Texas Military Department and the Texas National Guard did not grant access to Border Patrol agents to save the migrants. This is a tragedy, and the State bears responsibility.” Cuellar, who has served in Congress since 2005, said the bodies of the unidentified migrants were discovered Saturday morning by Mexican authorities at the Rio Grande.

Around 9 the night before, Cuellar said, U.S. Border Patrol agents contacted state National Guard officials deployed to the region as part of Abbott’s Operation Lone Star near the Shelby Park entrance but were told that even in an emergency, the federal agents would not be allowed to enter the park. Late Wednesday, Texas authorities commandeered the public park over the objection of Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. as part of the state’s effort to combat unlawful immigration. In a statement to news outlets, the Texas Military Department confirmed that it is not allowing anyone who is not part of the state’s operation to enter the park but said it did not see migrants in distress before the bodies were found. “The current posture is to prepare for future illegal immigrant surges and to restrict access to organizations that perpetuate illegal immigrant crossings in the park and greater Eagle Pass area,” the military department said. “At no time did TMD security personnel along the river observe any distressed migrants, nor did TMD turn back any illegal immigrants from the US during this period,” the statement continued. “Also, at no point was TMD made aware of any bodies in the area of Shelby Park, nor was TMD made aware of any bodies being discovered on the U.S. side of the border regarding this situation.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement criticizing the state’s policy of restricting access near Shelby Park.

Go Back