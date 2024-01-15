Five foods that may help you stay positive and get a ‘mood boost’

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 8:25 am

(NEW YORK) -- Run down, depressed, or trying to stay positive?

Don’t reach for a tub of ice cream or a big bag of chips. There’s growing evidence that you can boost your mood with food, but it has to be the right food.

Diet decisions that improve the rest of the body may also improve the brain’s outlook on the world.

Overall healthy eating -- fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and whole grains -- has been linked in studies to lower risks of depression and even suicide.

Nutrition also influences the immune system, which has been shown to affect the risk of depression as well.

Try adding these five mood-boosting foods to your daily diet:

1. Salmon

Salmon is a nutritional powerhouse full of omega-3 fatty acids, a key nutrient that our bodies don't produce on their own.

Omega-3 fatty acids are part of the membranes that surround cells in the body, particularly in the brain. Research has shown that consuming fish like salmon with omega-3 fatty acids may ease depression.

Salmon is also an inflammation-fighting food.

Increased inflammation in the body could play a role in depression, according to new research released in January.

2. Dark chocolate

A candy bar may leave you feeling blah after you eat it, but a piece of dark chocolate could give you a mood boost.

Dark chocolate may be giving not only your brain but also your immune system and eyes a real boost, research shows.

Be careful, though, with the chocolate you choose.

In their studies, researchers used dark chocolate with 70% cacao, a recipe reserved for the darkest of dark chocolate. This usually means the chocolate tastes more bitter than sweet because only 30% of the candy bar is sugar and milk.

3. Berries

Fruits are all good for you as part of a balanced diet, but berries are particularly powerful for the brain.

Berries are rich in flavonoid, which helps regulate mood and improve memory and reduces inflammation.

4. Spinach and kale

Dark, leafy greens like spinach and kale are full of omega-3 fatty acids and are inflammation-fighting foods too.

Greens are also rich in magnesium, which plays a major role in brain function and mood.

5. Almonds

Almonds are a healthy fat, which boosts brain health.

They are also rich in a compound called tyrosine, which has been found to prevent a decline in cognitive function, especially in response to stress.

