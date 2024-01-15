Migrant deaths intensify tensions between Texas, Biden administration

BROWNSVILLE (AP) — The White House says U.S. Border Patrol agents need access to the border after officials say three migrants drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande near the Texas border city of Eagle Pass. Texas officials have recently begun blocking Border Patrol agents from accessing an area near the Rio Grande known as Shelby Park. The weekend deaths again escalated tensions between Texas and the Biden administration and unleashed a new round of criticism from Democrats over Abbott’s aggressive actions to curb illegal crossings.

