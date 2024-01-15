Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 12:18 am

Subfreezing temperatures blasting much of the U.S. have put millions of Americans at risk of potentially dangerous cold as winter storms have left four dead and continue to dump snow from coast to coast. The National Weather Service said Sunday that wind chills could plummet as low as minus 70 degrees in Montana and the Dakotas. An estimated 95 million Americans faced potential windy, frigid conditions with temperatures below zero even into northern Texas. Buffalo, New York, could see up to 2 feet of snow, weather so severe it forced an NFL playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed from Sunday to Monday. Elsewhere, parts of the South braced for a round of snow.

