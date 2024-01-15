Today is Monday January 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2024 at 12:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Subfreezing temperatures blasting much of the U.S. have put millions of Americans at risk of potentially dangerous cold as winter storms have left four dead and continue to dump snow from coast to coast. The National Weather Service said Sunday that wind chills could plummet as low as minus 70 degrees in Montana and the Dakotas. An estimated 95 million Americans faced potential windy, frigid conditions with temperatures below zero even into northern Texas. Buffalo, New York, could see up to 2 feet of snow, weather so severe it forced an NFL playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed from Sunday to Monday. Elsewhere, parts of the South braced for a round of snow.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC