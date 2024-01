TVCC Lady Cards beat the TJC Apache Ladies

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2024 at 1:34 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies hosted the Trinity Valley Lady Cards in Region 14 action on Saturday.It was back-forth in the first quarter but TVCC got out the gates late and led 15-9 after one. The Lady Cards won 69-57 and will play Angelina College on Wednesday while TJC travels to Blinn on Tuesday.

