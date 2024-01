Winter weather closings and cancellations

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2024 at 4:42 am

Currently only two closings in our area for Monday and Tuesday. Complete up to date list can be found here

Como-Pickton CISD announced on Friday that school is cancelled on Tuesday in addition to the holiday on Monday.

Green Acres Baptist Church Early Education Center has announced that they’ll be closed on Monday.

