TxDOT prepares roadways for winter weather

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2024 at 3:42 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK TxDOT started winterizing East Texas highways on Friday. “Most traveled roads, and so I20 is one of those, so we hit that in Gregg County, Smith County, Van Zandt County,” Jeff Williford, TxDOT Tyler District Public Information officer. TxDOT officials also assisted with Toll 49, despite it not being their roadway. Officials were treating streets with a saltwater solution.

Their number one advice is to slow down. “Roads can still get slick when it’s on there, it does help slow the process down of freezing when that precipitation hits,” said Williford. Officials also suggest checking car battery life and tires.

AAA advises people To avoid travel if there is wintery precipitation. But if you have to drive, “Make sure before you leave that your vehicle is, of course, clear of any debris especially on your windshield and windows so that you have good visibility,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Spokesperson.

“Be sure the air pressure is set at the correct level and also that you have good tread,” said Armbruster.

Having at least a half tank of gas helps to make sure that a car’s gas line does not freeze.

“Once you get out on the roadway turning your headlights on is important, reducing your speed and leaving plenty of room,” said Armbruster.

TxDOT is working to treat roads through East Texas for a safer drive.

