Today is Saturday January 13, 2024
Winter weather and cold temperatures likely

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2024 at 4:56 am
Winter weather and cold temperatures likelyTYLER – According to our news partner KETK an Arctic front will arrive Saturday night, bringing a light wintry mix late Sunday into Monday and around 50+ hours of consecutive hours of below freezing temperatures. Lows are forecasted to fall into the teens both Tuesday & Wednesday morning. At this time, this will be the coldest air that we’ve witnessed in East Texas since the morning of December 23rd, 2022 when we fell to 10 degrees at Tyler Pounds Airport. The lowest we’ll get temperature wise will be Tuesday morning (13 degrees). Wind chills Tuesday morning may drop below zero, mainly north of I-20. Continually updated details on coming winter weather can be found here.



