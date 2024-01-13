3 Austin officers are cleared in a fatal shooting during a standoff

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 11:27 pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has cleared three Texas police officers who fatally shot a man who shot and killed another officer and is believed to have killed his mother and brother. The man also wounded an additional officer during the standoff. The Travis County grand jury declined to indict SWAT officers Jared Carruth, Kevin Olejar and Sgt. Kevin De La Rue in the November shooting death of Ahmed Mohamed Nassar, District Attorney José Garza said in a news release Thursday.

“They (the officers) put their own safety and lives at risk, and our office is truly grateful for their service,” Garza said.

The status of the three cleared officers was not revealed and spokespersons for Austin police and Garza did not immediately return phone calls for comment Friday.

Officers were called to the scene by a woman who reported she was being stabbed in the home, police have said.

The woman was wounded, but escaped and was found by arriving officers, police said, telling the officers that the suspect remained inside the home with two other people.

A police SWAT team eventually forced its way into the home and Nassar fatally shot officer Jorge Pastore and wounded another officer before being fatally shot by other officers, according to police.

Police then found Ahmed Elnemrnassar, 63, and Riad Mohamed Nassar, 32, dead inside the home.

Riad Nassar was Ahmed Nassar’s brother and Ahmed Elnemrnassar was the mother of the two.

