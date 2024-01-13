Two arrests in connection to fatal crash

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 11:13 pm

TEXARKANA — According to our news partner KETK two drivers have been arrested in connection to a fatal crash from Dec. 18, 2023. According to a release, the Texarkana Police Department arrested Christopher Daniel, 25, and Robert Culpepper, 23, and were both charged with racing on the highway involving death. They were booked into the Bi-State Jail and their bonds were set at $1 million each. Linda Reed, 66, died after her car was hit when she attempted to cross North Stateline Ave. from East 9th St. to Hazel St. around 7:20 p.m. Officials said evidence showed that Culpepper and Daniel were driving southbound on Stateline “at an extremely high rate of speed.”

