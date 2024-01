Missing Tyler youngster found safe

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 pm

TYLER — It was successful search for a missing Tyler boy. According to our news partner KETK, 9-year-old Jordan Pickett went missing around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Initial police reports say Jordan jumped out of family member’s car at an apartment complex on S. Fleishel Ave. However, he was found safe and unharmed shortly before 11:00 p.m.

