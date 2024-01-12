60-year-old Overton man arrested for heroin and meth

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 pm

LAIRD HILL– The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that they seized what they suspect to be heroin and methamphetamines during an investigation Wednesday in Laird Hill. According to our news partner KETK, arrested was Roy Westley Lick of Overton. Charges against Lick are manufacture and delivery of a substance, possession of a controlled substance, both penalty group 1. He was also charged with resisting arrest, search or transport. Lick is being held in the Rusk County Jail on a $102,500 bond. Officials said that they expect more arrests in this ongoing investigation.

