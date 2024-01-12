Today is Friday January 12, 2024
60-year-old Overton man arrested for heroin and meth

60-year-old Overton man arrested for heroin and methLAIRD HILL– The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that they seized what they suspect to be heroin and methamphetamines during an investigation Wednesday in Laird Hill. According to our news partner KETK, arrested was Roy Westley Lick of Overton. Charges against Lick are manufacture and delivery of a substance, possession of a controlled substance, both penalty group 1. He was also charged with resisting arrest, search or transport. Lick is being held in the Rusk County Jail on a $102,500 bond. Officials said that they expect more arrests in this ongoing investigation.



