Today is Friday January 12, 2024
Gov. Abbott speaks regarding upcoming winter weather

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 1:37 pm
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott spoke Friday morning about expected winter weather conditions and how it impacts the state. This press conference was called after a briefing with Texas officials with a focus on how the state responds to severe weather. Pablo Vegas, president and CEO of ERCOT, also spoke. He assured Texans that ERCOT is ready for the upcoming freeze. “There are certain areas that show for one or two days there could be some precipitation in Central and in East Texas, but there is no high level of probability at this time that could take place,” Abbott said.

Our news partner KETK has provided Gov. Abbott’s full press conference here.



