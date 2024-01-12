Boil water notice for some Rusk Rural customers

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 1:40 pm

RUSK – Rusk Rural Water Supply Company issued a boil water notice affecting a portion of their customers. According to our news partner KETK, customers of Rusk Rural WSC are affected on Highway 69 N, FM 2972, Meadowlark Lane and the following roads.1501, 1502, 1503, 1505, 1506, 1507, 1523, 1524, 1525, 1526, 1527, 1528 , 1536, 1537, 1539, 1540, 1541, 1608 , 1609, 1618, 1619 and 1620.



Officials with the water company say this is the result of a main line leak. Any necessary water use should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes before use, and alternatively bottled water may be used safely. Rusk Rural WSC will provide updates when the notice is lifted. Any questions or concerns regarding the boil notice may be directed towards Rusk Rural WSC at (903)683-6178 or their website.

