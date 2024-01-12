Today is Friday January 12, 2024
ktbb logo


Boil water notice for some Rusk Rural customers

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 1:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Boil water noticed issued for some Rusk Rural Water Supply customersRUSK – Rusk Rural Water Supply Company issued a boil water notice affecting a portion of their customers. According to our news partner KETK, customers of Rusk Rural WSC are affected on Highway 69 N, FM 2972, Meadowlark Lane and the following roads.1501, 1502, 1503, 1505, 1506, 1507, 1523, 1524, 1525, 1526, 1527, 1528 , 1536, 1537, 1539, 1540, 1541, 1608 , 1609, 1618, 1619 and 1620.

Officials with the water company say this is the result of a main line leak. Any necessary water use should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes before use, and alternatively bottled water may be used safely. Rusk Rural WSC will provide updates when the notice is lifted. Any questions or concerns regarding the boil notice may be directed towards Rusk Rural WSC at (903)683-6178 or their website.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC