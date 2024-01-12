MLK Parade to move forward in Longview

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 11:28 am

LONGVIEW – In a report from the City of Longview, their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March will continue amidst looking Winter weather conditions. In the release, the march is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. Due to expected weather conditions participants have the option to march or drive a vehicle from Broughton Park to Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The march will be immediately followed by an Interfaith Service.

