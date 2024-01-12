Today is Friday January 12, 2024
ktbb logo


MLK Parade to move forward in Longview

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 11:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MLK Parade to move forward in LongviewLONGVIEW – In a report from the City of Longview, their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March will continue amidst looking Winter weather conditions. In the release, the march is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. Due to expected weather conditions participants have the option to march or drive a vehicle from Broughton Park to Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The march will be immediately followed by an Interfaith Service.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC