Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 10:06 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Echo: The Marvel universe gets even darker when Kingpin and his criminal empire return in all 5 episodes.

Peacock
Ted: The teddy bear that talks now has his own TV show. You can watch the prequel series now.

The Traitors: Titans of reality television come together to play the ultimate murder mystery game in season 2.

Netflix
LiftKevin Hart is the leader of an international heist crew in his newest film.

Prime Video
Role Play: Date night goes wrong when David discovers his wife, Emma, is a secret assassin in the new movie.

Hulu
Self RelianceJake Johnson stars in his directorial debut about a man who enters a game where he can never be alone.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

