Astros agree to deals with 6 players, including Valdez and Tucker

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 5:03 am
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros agreed with six players Thursday on one-year contracts that avoided arbitration, including All-Star lefty Framber Valdez and outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Valdez will make $12.1 million next season. Tucker gets a $12 million salary.

The Astros also reached deals with outfielder Chas McCormick ($2.85 million) and pitchers Bryan Abreu ($1.75 million), Luis Garcia ($1,875,000) and José Urquidy ($3.75 million).

Valdez has been one of the American League’s best pitchers over the past two seasons, making the All-Star team and finishing in the top 10 of AL Cy Young Award voting both years. He was 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA last season.

Tucker, a two-time All-Star, led the AL with 112 RBIs while hitting .284 with 29 homers and 30 stolen bases last year.

The only Astros player eligible for arbitration who failed to reach a deal was utilityman Maurico Dubón. He asked for $3.5 million and Houston offered $3 million when teams and players swapped 2024 salary proposals Thursday.

Dubón can still negotiate a deal with the club before a hearing. Eligible players without agreements will be scheduled for hearings before three-person panels from Jan. 29 through Feb. 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.



