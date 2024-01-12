All-Star Jonah Heim, 6 others avoid arbitration with Rangers, no deal yet for Adolis García

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2024 at 5:02 am

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star catcher Jonah Heim and six other players agreed to one-year contracts with the Texas Rangers on Thursday, avoiding salary arbitration.

But the World Series champions didn’t reach a deal with right fielder Adolis García, a two-time All-Star and the MVP of last year’s AL Championship Series. García and the Rangers formally exchanged 2024 salary proposals, with the slugger requesting $6.9 million and Texas offering $5 million.

That was the widest gap among the 23 players around the majors who swapped figures with their teams.

Texas also signed free-agent catcher Andrew Knizner to a $1,825,000, one-year contract.

Heim will make $3.05 million next season. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe ($7.5 million) got the biggest deal among Texas’ arbitration-eligible players who signed.

Right-hander Dane Dunning followed Lowe at $3,325,000. He made 35 appearances and 26 starts last season, most of those after two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was sidelined by season-ending Tommy John surgery. Dunning was 12-7 with a 3.70 ERA.

Center fielder Leody Taveras ($2.55 million) agreed along with right-handed reliever Josh Sborz ($1,025,000), who got the final seven outs in the clinching victory over Arizona in Game 5 of the World Series for his first career postseason save.

García will get a large raise one way or another after making $747,760 in 2023 while setting career highs with 39 homers and 107 RBIs.

The 30-year-old Cuban outfielder won ALCS MVP after hitting .357 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in a seven-game victory over 2022 World Series champion Houston.

Heim hit .258 with 18 homers and 95 RBIs as a first-time All-Star who also won his first Gold Glove.

Lowe won his first Gold Glove as well, but he hit .262 with 17 homers and 82 RBIs after winning a Silver Slugger award in 2022 with a .302 average, 27 homers and 76 RBIs.

The other one-year deals were with right-handed reliever Jonathan Hernández ($1,245,000) and lefty reliever Brock Burke ($1,035,000).

Knizner batted .241 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 70 games for St. Louis last year. He spent his first five big league seasons with the Cardinals.

Go Back