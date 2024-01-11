Today is Thursday January 11, 2024
ktbb logo


Boil water notice for some Denson Springs customers

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2024 at 3:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DENSON SPRINGS – Boil water notice for some Denson Springs customersThe Anderson County Emergency Management Office announced on Thursday a boil water notice was issued for Slocum Water Supply Corporation customers in the Denson Springs Well 2 Route 2 area between County Roads 1212 and 1215. According our news colleagues at KETK, a major water line break happened in the area and until it’s repaired its advised to boil any water for consumption for at least two minutes. The Anderson County Emergency Management Office said that officials will notify the public when the notice is rescinded.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC