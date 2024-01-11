Boil water notice for some Denson Springs customers

January 11, 2024

DENSON SPRINGS – The Anderson County Emergency Management Office announced on Thursday a boil water notice was issued for Slocum Water Supply Corporation customers in the Denson Springs Well 2 Route 2 area between County Roads 1212 and 1215. According our news colleagues at KETK, a major water line break happened in the area and until it’s repaired its advised to boil any water for consumption for at least two minutes. The Anderson County Emergency Management Office said that officials will notify the public when the notice is rescinded.

