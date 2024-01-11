Two dead in Cass County motorcycle crash

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2024 at 3:36 pm

CASS COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report two people on a motorcycle are dead after striking a wild animal Tuesday night on the roadway. According to DPS, a 2004 Honda VTX motorcycle was heading west on U.S. Highway 67 when it struck a wild animal in the roadway “knocking the driver and a passenger onto the road.” The driver, identified as Benny Dan Snyder, 53 of Redwater, and the passenger as Darlene Green-Hurst, 40 of Maud, were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the two were not wearing helmets.

