Millions of furniture tip-over restraints sold after 2019 recalled

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2024 at 1:11 pm

(NEW YORK) -- New Age Industries is recalling millions of furniture tip kits or tip restraints that were sold alongside clothing storage units in furniture stores across the U.S. and online.

New Age and Alliance4Safety, a coalition of furniture manufacturers, retailers and delivery servicers, said the plastic zip tie in the kits "can become brittle or break," potentially causing clothing storage units anchored to a wall to detach and tip over.

Furniture tip-overs are hazardous and can lead to entrapment, serious injuries or in some cases, death, particularly in children.

The recalled tip kits, which consist of a plastic zip tie, two brackets and two screws, were labeled with a stamp or sticker with a manufacture date of November 2019 or later and were included in furniture that was made in Vietnam. The kit packaging also featured black lettering, furniture anchoring directions, and was labeled "Manufactured by New Age Industries" near the bottom.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 31 furniture companies are participating in the recall, including name brands like Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC, and Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings, one of the brands from HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott of "Property Brothers."

Ashley Furniture and Hooker Furnishings did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

According to the CPSC, there have been two reports of broken New Age tip kits received by furniture companies, but no injuries have been reported so far.

Consumers are encouraged to check if they have a recalled tip kit on the Alliance4Safety New Age recall website.

Anyone with a recalled kit can request a free replacement tip kit through the website, by toll-free phone at 855-416-7370 or email at info@alliance4safety.org.

Each year, about 8,900 pediatric emergency room injuries and 6,900 adult ER injuries are associated with a tip-over incident, according to a 2023 CPSC report. To prevent tip-overs, furniture like dressers and TV stands should be anchored to a wall. The CPSC offers instructions and more information on its AchorIt.gov website.

