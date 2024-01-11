Today is Thursday January 11, 2024
Smith County launches hazard mitigation public input form

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2024 at 7:22 am
Smith County launches hazard mitigation public input formSMITH COUNTY — Smith County’s Emergency Management Office launched a tool for residents to notify the county of potential hazards. “I am excited to share a groundbreaking initiative that places the power of community safety directly into your hands,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “Whether you’ve noticed flood-prone areas, wildfire risks, or other potential threats, your insights are crucial in building a more resilient and prepared community.” The public input form for hazard mitigation can be found here.

The county emphasized that this is not a form for emergency action or to request routine services.

Users will find a form to fill out the information for potential hazards, including:

  • Flood
  • Wildfire
  • Lightning
  • Winter storm
  • Industrial accidents
  • Dam failure
  • Poverty and socioeconomic vulnerability

“We want to encourage open and honest reporting, ensuring that you feel comfortable sharing the information needed to make Smith County safer for all,” Franklin said.

 



