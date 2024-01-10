Today is Wednesday January 10, 2024
ERCOT posts weather watch for Jan. 15 through 17th

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 4:49 pm
ERCOT posts weather watch for Jan. 15 through Jan. 17TEXAS – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a weather watch on Wednesday for two days next week. According to our news partner KETK, ERCOT said the weather watch was issued for Jan. 15 through Jan. 17 due to a forecast of extreme cold weather across their region, higher electrical demand and the “potential for lower reserves.” To monitor the power grid, you can go to the ERCOT website.



