Federal grant to pay for EV charging stations across North Texas

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 3:57 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports the federal government is putting up another $15 million to help fill gaps in North Texas electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The Federal Highway Administration grant to the North Central Texas Council of Governments is to install up to 100 public EV charging ports in the 16-county Dallas-Fort Worth region, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, announced Tuesday. The five-year grant is intended to expand EV charging access in underserved areas. Another $70 million grant will be used to build up to five hydrogen fueling stations in the state, Allred announced. “Texas is already a leader in energy, and our infrastructure must meet the needs of emerging technologies so we can keep growing our economy and creating jobs,” Allred said.

