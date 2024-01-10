Texas school districts face big budget cuts by state

SAN ANTONIO – Texas school districts are poised to lose more than $300 million a year in special education funding under a recent federal administrative decision, at a time when many districts are struggling to keep up with an exploding number of requests for evaluations according to the San Antonio Express-News. Dozens of districts stand to lose at least $1 million in the coming school year, and three will face shortfalls of more than $10 million: Northside ISD in San Antonio, Dallas ISD and Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, northwest of Houston. Houston ISD will also lose out on close to $10 million, according to data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Although the cuts are the result of a long-running dispute with the federal government, the finality of the decision has caught many districts off guard. “Had we known this in August or September, we probably would have made the adjustments at that time,” said Rene Barajas, deputy superintendent for business and finance at Northside. “Our budget is fairly tight. There’s not a lot of wiggle room in there for us to pull back on expenditures.”

Under the school Medicaid program, districts receive money back from the federal government when their staff provides services to special education students that are medical, as opposed to educational. For instance, if a child needs to be catheterized, have a diaper changed or be physically assisted in other ways while at school, an employee may do the job rather than a medical professional. The district keeps track of the interventions, and it can receive a percentage of the costs back. But a 2017 audit found that Texas was improperly coding what counted as medical services, resulting in overpayments. The state has historically received about $700 million under the program. After years of appeals, the final decision came down this fall: School districts are now expected to receive about $300 million less per year from now on, according to the HHSC. Barajas said the district would likely be forced to make budget cuts, although those decisions will be made by the superintendent and the board. Northside plans to continue providing special education services as it currently does. It will lose out on about $14 million. “We’re going to continue to provide the services that we’ve already provided to students and look elsewhere to make cuts, not to our bread and butter, which is taking care of students,” Barajas said.

