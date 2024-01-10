Today is Wednesday January 10, 2024
Texas College is 130 years old

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 3:23 pm
Texas College is 130 years oldTYLER – Tuesday marked Texas College’s 130th year providing higher education. According to our news partner KETK, Texas College was founded in 1894 by a group of ministers from the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church, now the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, in order to provide post-secondary education for the city. According to Texas College, they are the oldest higher education institution in the city of Tyler. The school started in a four-room frame house on the same grounds that the school currently stands, starting with a class of only six students. By the end of the first year, enrollment had increased to over 100 students.



