Today is Wednesday January 10, 2024
Rescuers responding to avalanche at Palisades Tahoe resort in California

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 3:06 pm
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(TAHOE CITY, Calif.) -- Rescuers are responding to an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe resort on the California side of Lake Tahoe, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Palisades Tahoe Resort said the avalanche was reported around 9:30 a.m. local time. The resort said both sides of the mountain are closed as the search continues.

The avalanche comes as a strong storm has blanketed much of the Sierra Nevada mountains with snow this week. Snow is ongoing and the Tahoe area will likely see an additional foot or more of snowfall Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Cal Fire is helping with rescue efforts. The Office of the Governor of California said it is "monitoring and standing by to assist."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

