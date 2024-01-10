One dead in early morning fire in Winona

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 2:59 pm

SMITH COUNTY – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Winona. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue, the call came in at 3:10 a.m. that a residence in the 11000 block of CR 3168 was on fire. At least 15 Smith County Emergency Services District 2 firefighters and UT Health EMS responded. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF are investigating the cause of the fire. The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification according to our colleagues at KETK.

