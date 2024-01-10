Today is Wednesday January 10, 2024
ktbb logo


One dead in early morning fire in Winona

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 2:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SMITH COUNTY – One dead in early morning fire in WinonaOne person is dead after an early morning fire in Winona. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue, the call came in at 3:10 a.m. that a residence in the 11000 block of CR 3168 was on fire. At least 15 Smith County Emergency Services District 2 firefighters and UT Health EMS responded. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF are investigating the cause of the fire. The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification according to our colleagues at KETK.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC