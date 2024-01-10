DPS: One dead, four injured in SH 31 wreck

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 2:56 pm

TYLER — One person is dead and four injured after a wreck on SH 31 near Surrey Trail on Tuesday according to our news partners at KETK. A DPS report said a 2006 Chrysler 300 was heading north on Surrey Trail at around 5:50 p.m. and attempted to turn west onto SH 31 but collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Mary L. Crockett, 55, was pronounced dead on the scene. DPS said the driver and passengers in the Chevrolet had non-incapacitating injuries and taken to a local hospital.

Go Back