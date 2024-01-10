Today is Wednesday January 10, 2024
ktbb logo


DPS: One dead, four injured in SH 31 wreck

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER — DPS: One dead, four injured in SH 31 wreckOne person is dead and four injured after a wreck on SH 31 near Surrey Trail on Tuesday according to our news partners at KETK. A DPS report said a 2006 Chrysler 300 was heading north on Surrey Trail at around 5:50 p.m. and attempted to turn west onto SH 31 but collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Mary L. Crockett, 55, was pronounced dead on the scene. DPS said the driver and passengers in the Chevrolet had non-incapacitating injuries and taken to a local hospital.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC