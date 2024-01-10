House GOP launches effort to impeach Mayorkas

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 9:36 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are marching ahead with impeachment plans targeting Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as “derelict in his duty” over handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. Speaker Mike Johnson has given his nod to Wednesday’s hearing at the Homeland Security Committee. The committee is launching the Mayorkas impeachment proceedings at a peculiar political moment. On one side of the Capitol, a bipartisan group of senators has been engaged in almost daily negotiations with Mayorkas over a landmark border security package. On the other side, the House wants to remove Mayorkas from office. The Department of Homeland Security says Mayorkas is working hard to find “real solutions” to fix the nation’s immigration laws.

