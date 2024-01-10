Man arrested following apartment shooting

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 9:28 am

TYLER — A man was arrested last month for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a Tyler apartment shooting in late August. According to his arrest affidavit, Xavier Young, 21 of Flint, is accused of jumping over the balcony of a woman’s apartment, who witnesses said is the mother of his three young children, and shooting her in the face and leg. Our news partner KETK reports, a witness told authorities, according to the affidavit, that on Aug. 26 she had received a Facetime call from the shooting victim and saw her face “was covered in blood,” then called 911 and drove to the apartment. The woman was found in her apartment on Old Bullard Road, and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was reported by local authorities at the time to be conscious and alert.

According to the affidavit, the shooting victim told authorities in a statement, that she had gotten out of the shower when she heard someone at her back door. “When she got up to see who it was, she heard a loud bang and felt something hit her ear,” the affidavit said. Security footage from the apartment complex was reviewed, and the affidavit said a man seen in the footage was identified as Young, and at the time the warrant was issued his location was unknown.

Young was arrested on Dec. 15 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Smith County Jail where he remains, as of Tuesday, and is being held on a $1 million bond. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.

